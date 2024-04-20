One Last Frosty Night, then Warmer Weather Comes

We will have one more cold night tonight with lows dropping to near or just below freezing. Keep those plants covered or inside for one more night!

We start to warm up on Sunday with highs making their way into the low 60s under a sunny sky.

The wind returns Monday with some gusts up to 40 mph, which helps us warm into the 70s. Clouds increase with the possibility for a few showers Monday afternoon into the night, but plenty of us remain dry.

The wind continues on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s, any rain chances end by the morning commute and we remain partly cloudy for the rest of the day.

Wednesday sees highs in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies, a few showers could develop into the evening, but most of us remain dry.

Showers and a few thunderstorms become more likely Thursday afternoon, mainly west and south of Omaha, still, plenty of us stay dry. The wind increases again on Thursday too.

The entire area could see some thunderstorms on Friday. A few of those storms could be strong. Highs on Friday will be near 70.

More rain and storm chances continue into the weekend, it will not be a washout, however. Highs will be in the low 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy and Warmer

Scattered PM Rain

High: 73

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 67

