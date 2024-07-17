Open Window Weather... in July!

The comfortable weather continues today with temperatures below average and lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine.

Before heading to bed tonight, open up some windows to let some fresh air in and give the air conditioning a break! We will drop into the upper 50s for Thursday morning in Omaha, but parts of western Iowa will likely fall into the low and mid 50s.

Thursday brings more great weather for July! It will be mostly sunny with low humidity and low 80s.

We'll start to see a few clouds mix in with the sunshine Friday, but we keep the heat and humidity under control with low 80s.

Scattered rain and storms start to move in late Friday, with rain becoming more likely overnight and into Saturday morning. We'll have to dodge some scattered rain and storms the rest of the day, keeping us mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday afternoon.

There will still be a few hit and miss showers to dodge Sunday, but a lot more of us will be able to stay dry in the second half of the weekend. It stays mostly cloudy with upper 70s.

We have to keep some small chances for rain around early in the next workweek, but we should see more sunshine, warming us into the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 57

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 82

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Rain/Storms Late

High: 83

