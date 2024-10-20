Our first rain chance in a while arrives tomorrow

It's a comfortable Sunday evening as we drop into the 70s and 60s. Overnight, we drop into the middle 50s.

Our first rain chance this month arrives Monday afternoon, although not all of us will see rain, and for those that do it won't amount to much (under 0.25"). The best chance of seeing rain will be over southeast Nebraska, but a shower is possible anywhere. A few rumbles of thunder are possible southwest of Omaha, but no severe weather is expected.

Highs on Monday before the rain arrives will be in the low 80s. It will be breezy too, meaning there is a high fire danger before any rain arrives.

We stay warm on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

A cooldown comes on Wednesday with us dropping into the upper 60s.

We return to the 70s by Thursday and Friday, both days with plenty of sunshine.

The 70s continue into the weekend with a small chance for rain.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 55

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

PM Scattered Rain

High: 82

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 79

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 68

