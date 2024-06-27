Pockets of Heavy Rain Tonight and Friday, Beautiful This Weekend

Missouri River Flooding: Flood waters from South Dakota, Minnesota, and northwest Iowa are traveling south down the Missouri River, pushing it out of its banks along the entire stretch of river between Nebraska, Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Check out this blog for the latest information on how high the water will go, what could flood and close, and when the river is expected to crest in different areas.

Forecast: Scattered storms will remain possible for the remainder of the evening and tonight. Some of this rain could become heavy at times, especially overnight. Overall, severe weather is not expected. But, a few storms may produce sub-severe wind gusts and small hail. We're mostly dry for the Friday morning commute. We'll cool off into the upper 60s for Friday morning.

It gets windy Friday morning, blowing in some heat from our south, helping temperatures reach the upper 80s. More thunderstorms will be possible, especially in the afternoon as a weak cold front begins to stall south of Omaha. Some of these storms could be strong, with damaging wind, very large hail, and the potential for a tornado. Heavy rain will also be possible.

By the evening, most of the storm activity will be south of Omaha, but the chance for evening rain in the metro will remain until midnight. If you're saving a spot at Memorial Park for the concert and fireworks, make sure you have something to weigh down your blanket. All storm activity will exit the region after midnight.

Saturday, and the weekend as a whole look great! It will be a little breezy as cooler air drifts in from Canada, leaving highs in the low 80s with sunny skies. Lows at night will be in the upper 50s.

We should stay mostly sunny and cooler than average for Sunday, in the low 80s, but we may have to dodge a couple isolated showers Sunday night.

Rain becomes likely Monday, but we should still manage to warm up into the mid 80s with breezy winds out from our south.

We push into the upper 80s next Tuesday and Wednesday with a very slight chance for rain.

July 4th: Looking ahead to the fourth of July, the latest trends are: chances for wet weather and mid 80s for highs.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

Low: 68

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Windy

High: 88

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 83

