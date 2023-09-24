Quiet Start To The Week

With clear skies overnight, we drop temperatures into the mid 50s. There could be some areas of patchy fog along the riverbeds, but this should remain isolated.
Monday looks sunny with a high of 79.
We slightly cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and sunshine.
Beginning on Thursday, we start to warm back into summer-like temperatures with a high in the low 80s.
Friday and Saturday will be breezy with winds out of the south between 20-30mph, this will help us warm into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 56
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfortable
High: 79
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfortable
High: 76
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Comfortable
High: 77
