Rain and Snow Could Impact Your Holiday Travel This Weekend

We stay mostly cloudy tonight, but won't get as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, which is more typical for an afternoon in late December.

Thursday will also be mostly cloudy, but we start getting warmer again. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Winter starts Thursday night, but it won't start with snow. We'll just see some light rain in some cities southeast of Omaha late Thursday night and overnight.

We start to see a little more sunshine Friday as we warm up into the mid 50s. That will put us about 20 degrees above average!

How warm has it been this month? So far, we are about 5.0 degrees above average two-thirds through December. With this mild stretch of weather into the holiday weekend, we could have a top 10 warmest December on record for Omaha, dating back to 1871.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but we keep the warmer weather going with upper 50s. By the end of the day, we'll start dodging some hit and miss rain, but most of the day looks dry.

Rain becomes more likely Saturday night and into Sunday morning. The rain will continue at times throughout your Christmas Eve, so plan for some wet roads if you're traveling for the holiday. We even can't rule out a rumble of thunder with some of these rain showers. Even with the wet and breezy weather, we still make it into the upper 50s.

The rain will likely continue at times on Christmas Day, but it's looking pretty unlikely for much of it to change into snow in our area. If any wet snow mixes in, it would be in counties west of the Omaha metro. The western half of Nebraska has a much better chance for snow, where it will be colder. With highs in the upper 40s in Omaha, it will be cooler, but still above average.

As colder weather keeps blowing in Monday night and into Tuesday morning, a wintry mix of rain and snow will start to become more likely. Some of the snow could even stick to the ground on Tuesday, slowing down holiday travel.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Warmer

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Possible Late

High: 52

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

20° Above Average

High: 55

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 57

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.