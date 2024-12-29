RAIN AND SNOW MONDAY: The latest on timing, impacts, and accumulations

Monday starts dry, with rain moving in through the morning. With highs reaching the low 40s, it will begin as rain for everyone and last for most of the day.

By the evening, colder weather begins to move in, switching the rain to snow in some spots. How fast the cold air moves in will be crucial to snow amounts. Areas north and west of Omaha could switch to snow as early as 5-6 p.m., Omaha could switch after 7-8 p.m., and by 10 p.m., most will see snow. The entire system moves away by early Tuesday morning.

Snow amounts should be light and dependent on when the snow changes over and how quickly the snow begins to accumulate. Most will see under 1" of snow, with some spots north of I-80 seeing up to 2".

The snow is gone by Tuesday morning, and highs struggle to reach freezing during the day.

For any New Year's celebrations, we are dry but chilly with temperatures in the 20s Tuesday night.

We ring in 2025 on a notably cooler note than recently, but near-average with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens.

It stays dry for the rest of the week, but some rain or snow chances may return next weekend, and it gets even colder.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Dry

Low: 32

MONDAY

Cloudy

Rain, then snow

High: 43

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Colder

High: 32

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 32

