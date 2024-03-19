Rain and Snow Return This Weekend

Today will be a lot warmer! We'll push into the mid 60s this afternoon with a lot of sunshine, but it will also be breezy. The wind and dry air will increase the fire danger this afternoon, so hold off on any outdoor burning.

Spring officially kicks off tonight! We will cool off into the upper 20s for Wednesday morning with a few more clouds.

As quickly as it warms up, it will get colder again behind a cold front. Wednesday will be in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday will feel a little better with highs closer to 50, but it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. There could be a few small pockets of rain and snow to dodge in the morning, but there is a better chance for your backyard to get hit by some scattered rain late Thursday night.

We stay mostly cloudy and breezy Friday with a high near 50.

The weather could get a lot more active over the weekend. Saturday will be a little cooler and breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered rain and snow could start to move in as early as the afternoon.

Sunday could be a little warmer, closer to 50, switching a lot of the wintry mix into scattered rain during the day. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy and windy.

A combination of rain and snow will continue across the region Monday as the strong wind blows in colder weather, holding us back in the low 40s. Right now, it looks like Monday will be the best chance for some of the snow to stick to the ground. Cities that see more snow could easily pick up a few inches.

Depending on the exact path this system takes through the Heartland will impact temperatures and how much rain vs. snow each city sees, so keep updated with changes and more specific details as we get closer to the weekend.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 65

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Late

High: 50

