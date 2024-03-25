Rain and Scattered Strong Storms Change to Snow... Here's the Updated Timing

We'll continue dodging scattered rain and storms today, but there will be more dry time mixed in compared to Sunday. A cold front will move from northwest to southeast, making a big difference in temperatures across the region. Northeast Nebraska will be in the 30s all day. Omaha will have time to hit the upper 50s around the lunch hour, but then we quickly drop into the 40s for the afternoon. Cities farther southeast will hit the 60s but get colder once the cold front arrives later in the day.

The cold front will be the focus for the afternoon scattered storms, a couple of which could become strong to severe. The strongest storms could produce some pockets of hail or strong wind. While the tornado threat is very low, it is not zero. These storms will be most likely in far eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri from noon through the evening.

While snow is possible at times throughout the day in northeast Nebraska, the rest of us will have to wait until tonight. As the snow begins, it will also get windy. After 10 pm, snow will start to become more likely west of Omaha. Snow will start to become more likely across the Omaha metro around midnight. I could take until 2 or 3 am for more of the snow to expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri. Most of the snow likely ends by the Tuesday morning commute, but with temperatures down in the 20s, slippery spots are likely.

Snow totals for most of the region, including Omaha and Council Bluffs will be from 0-1 inch. Cities from York, up into Columbus, Norfok, and Wayne have a better chance of getting up to 2 inches.

Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, cold, and windy. Highs will be in the mid 30s, about 20 degrees below average.

The wind lightens up for Wednesday, the sunshine returns, and we start to warm back up. After a frigid morning in the teens, we will warm into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a lot warmer with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy Friday, but it will be warmer and mostly sunny with upper 60s.

The weekend looks quiet for now, with upper 50s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

High: 57

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snowy and Windy

Low: 22

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 36

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 46

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.