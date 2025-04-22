Rain becomes more likely midweek.

Our warm and comfy weather continues today with highs in the mid 70s! While we enjoyed solid sunshine Monday, there will be more of a mix of sun and clouds today. Between 4 and 10 p.m., there will be a couple isolated showers and storms southeast of Omaha. There's a small chance one of the storms squeezes out some hail or extra wind.

Overnight, we will cool off into the low 50s for the Wednesday morning commute.

After a dry start to Wednesday, scattered rain will start to move into neighborhoods south of Omaha around the lunch hour. Later in the day, a couple storms could mix in with the scattered rain as it expands into more of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Like most storms in spring, these could come with a couple pockets of hail and extra wind. A majority of us will see rain by the end of Wednesday, but there will be plenty of dry time during the day, letting us warm up into the mid 70s.

Scattered rain will continue at times into Thursday morning. Scattered rain then continues most of the day, and likely won't end for everyone until late Thursday night. Highs will be near 70 in the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with upper 60s.

We stay in the upper 60s Saturday, but some hit and miss rain starts to move into eastern Nebraska from the west in the afternoon. If you are heading to the Spring Game in Lincoln, you might want to bring some rain gear, just in case. The hit and miss rain will stay in the region Saturday night.

Scattered rain and a few storms become a little more common Sunday morning, but we'll get drier in the afternoon. It will also be warmer and breezy with mid 70s.

The warm-up continues Monday with a little more sunshine and a high near 80.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Evening Rain

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Above Average

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 74

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 70

