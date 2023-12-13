Rain Chances Finally Return to the Forecast

For the rest of the evening, temperatures drop into the 30s and 20s by Thursday morning. With a mostly clear sky, tonight is a good night to check out the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower! For more information on how to view them, check out this blog post.

We make it to 50 degrees for Thursday, but cloud cover builds in by the afternoon. Towards evening, scattered showers begin to move in from the west. These could make it as far east as Omaha overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but should be gone by the AM commute.

The clouds continue on Friday but we stay dry for much of the day, highs make it into the upper 40s. By Friday evening, another band of showers will develop along and south of I-80, these last into the pre-dawn hours Saturday morning. No significant rainfall is expected from this, but we will take every drop we can get!

Saturday is cooler, but still above average with highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday into early next week begins a slow climb back into the upper 40s with dry weather.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

PM/Overnight Rain Chance

High: 50

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Rain Chance

High: 48

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 45

