Rain Chances Return Early Next Week

A cold front is moving through for Saturday keeping temperatures at bay for the evening, temperatures should remain in the 80s with spots over northeastern Nebraska and northern Iowa dropping into the 70s. We bottom out in the upper 60s for the overnight low.

The cold front clears through the area on Sunday with highs mostly in the 80s, although a few spots could touch 90 degrees. Towards the late evening a few showers and storms are possible, but most stay dry.

More widespread rain chances arrive on Monday with some locations seeing a steady light rain, some locations could recieve up to an inch of rainfall. Right now the highest chance looks to be along the Missouri River for some beneficial rain. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but severe weather chances are very low.

Temperatures drop into the 70s on Tuesday, and the cooler air sticks around for the rest of the week with highs near or slightly below average.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Warm

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storm Late

High: 90

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cooler

Storms & Showers

High: 82

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 78

