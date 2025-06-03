Rain continues at times Tuesday

Storms brought beneficial rain to many neighborhoods overnight. The wet weather will continue on and off through the rest of the morning. By the lunch hour, most of the scattered rain will be along and south of I-80. The rain will continue to dry out from north to south through the afternoon, with most of us drying out for the evening commute. It will be breezy and A LOT cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s to 60 most of the day.

The wind lightens up early tonight, and we cool off into the upper 40s and low 50s for Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starts with a lot of sunshine, but we'll see more clouds pop up in the afternoon. It will be warmer with upper 70s.

Hit and miss rain returns Thursday with just under half of the region seeing more rain. While a number of us stay dry, everyone will be mostly cloudy and cooler with low 70s.

A couple leftover showers could continue into early Friday, but the afternoon looks even drier. There will be a lot of clouds, but we will warm up into the mid 70s.

For now, we're keeping in a small chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday, but assuming we can keep it dry enough, we will warm closer to 80 both afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds.

The low 80s continue Monday with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain

Breezy

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cooler

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Light Wind

High: 78

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Rain

High: 72

