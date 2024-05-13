Rain Continues Monday Followed by More Wet Weather Midweek

Scattered rain continues through the afternoon, but there won't be as many showers to dodge by the time the evening commute starts. Highs will be in the upper 60s with clouds skies when dry.

We completely dry out early tonight, then skies begin to clear across the region. We'll drop into the upper 40s for Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks great! It will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a few more clouds and maybe even a quick shower in our far eastern counties towards central Iowa. Canadian wildfire smoke will also blow in from the south Tuesday, which could impact air quality and give the blue sky a little more of a gray look at times.

Another round of scattered rain and storms will arrive Wednesday, but likely won't include anything severe. The rain keeps us cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

Most of us will be dry Thursday, letting in a little more sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday comes with even more sunshine, heating us up into the low 80s.

Saturday looks even warmer with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine!

We may have to dodge a few showers again Sunday, which would keep us a touch cooler.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Cool

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Wildfire Smoke

High: 77

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 71

