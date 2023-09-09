Rain for Sunday

We keep the cloud cover around overnight with scattered showers north and west of Omaha. Lows drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Expect passing showers and even a thundershower throughout the day Sunday thanks to a cold front. The cloud cover keeps our temperatures in the upper 70s through the day.

By Monday morning, any leftover rain will likely be south of Omaha and ending before noon. Thanks to our cold front, highs on Monday only rise into the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cool with low 70s.

The 70s continue through much of next week with partly cloudy skies each day.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty showers

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 79

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain south of I-80

High: 73

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

