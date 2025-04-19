Rain on Easter: When it starts and how much rain could fall in your neighborhood

This evening will be cool, but dry. If you have any outdoor plans, they should be fine. Overnight, clouds move in as temperatures drop into the lower 40s.

Rain begins to build in from the south overnight, reaching the Nebraska border as early as 4 am. The leading edge of the rain reaches the I-80 corridor by 7 am, though the most widespread rain holds off until after 10. By noon, almost all of our neighborhoods will see steady rainfall. There could be some dry time in the afternoon south of I-80. The rain will slowly taper off after sunset and be gone by midnight.

With the rain, many outdoor Easter plans may be moved indoors. While some rumbles of thunder could be heard from this, no severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals could be beneficial, with some neighborhoods seeing over 1", though many see under that. Due to the rain, temperatures will hold in the 40s. It will be breezy too.

It's dry and warmer on Monday with highs into the 70s.

A few showers are possible Tuesday morning, though many of us stay dry. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 70s.

A few more showers and storms will occur Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Still, many will stay dry. Both forecasts predict highs in the low 70s.

We drop into the upper 60s by next weekend with some drier weather.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Cloudy

Rainy

Breezy

High: 53

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 70

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

AM Rain Showers

High: 77

