Rain on the 4th of July, and more storms over the weekend

Missouri River Flooding: Water levels are falling along the Missouri River. Check out this blog for the latest information on when the river gets back into its banks in your neighborhood.

Forecast: Late tonight, a few scattered showers and storms will move in from the west, mainly after 10 p.m. This rain will continue at times overnight and into Thursday morning as we cool off into the mid 60s.

Scattered rain and storms will continue Thursday morning. Most of the storms, if not all of them, will stay below severe levels, but a couple of them could come with a hail or strong wind, especially in the afternoon as things warm up. The worst of the rain will start to move out from west to east late in the morning. The second half of Independence Day looks a lot drier, but we'll still have to dodge a few leftover hit and miss showers through the late afternoon, so have an indoor backup plan ready for your holiday plans just in case. Highs will be near 80 with some late-day sunshine. Everyone should be dry by sunset for any of the fireworks shows.

Most of us stay dry Friday. It will partly cloudy and breezy, with highs near 80.

Saturday starts dry, and we should be dry long enough to make it into the low 80s in the afternoon. By the end of the day, another round of rain and storms will move in from the west. By Saturday night, most of us will be seeing rain.

After any rain ends Sunday morning, the rest of the day looks a lot drier with low 80s.

We'll stay in the 80s early in the next workweek, but we'll keep a small chance for rain around Monday and Tuesday. Overall, next week looks much drier than this week has been

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

High: 80

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

Breezy

High: 80

