Rain Returns Tomorrow

Saturday evening is on the warmer side for November before temperatures fall into the upper 30s by Sunday morning, clouds begin to increase overnight as well.

Clouds move in Sunday with a breeze, highs drop to the mid 50s. By Sunday afternoon, scattered showers begin to move into eastern Nebraska, but will struggle to get past the Missouri River until Monday morning.

We keep these scattered showers around on Monday. Not everybody will see rain, with the better chances for rain along and south of I-80. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1/2" for most locations. However, we will take what we can get!

After the rain moves out, we get colder into your holiday week. Tuesday looks windy with gusts up to 35mph at times, highs on Tuesday will be in the low 40s.

If you are traveling next week for the holiday, there is a storm system bringing rain along the east coast of the United States, but elsewhere should be dry.

We make it to the upper 40s on Wednesday, and Thanksgiving day looks to be in the lower 40s.

By Black Friday, there will be another storm system that could bring impacts to the Midwest. Given the cold air, some wintry weather is possible in Nebraska and Iowa. Still too early for details, so stay tuned!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Cold

Low: 37

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 43

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.