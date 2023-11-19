Rain Showers Continue

We keep these scattered showers around this evening through Monday. Not everybody will see rain, with the better chances for rain along and south of I-80. Rainfall amounts will be less than 1/2" for most locations. However, we will take what we can get!

After the rain moves out, we get colder into your holiday week. Tuesday looks windy with gusts up to 35mph at times, highs on Tuesday will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be a brief warm-up with highs reaching into the middle 50s.

We get colder for Thanksgiving with highs into the low 40s.

A few rain showers/snowflakes are possible on Black Friday, but any impacts to travel in eastern NE or western IA look low.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 41

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 46

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 56

