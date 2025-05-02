Rain showers on Friday, dry and warming up for the weekend

Heads up for drivers this morning, you want to grab an umbrella! Some of us will be dealing with rain for the morning commute, mostly in western Iowa, but anyone could see a shower. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will be on and off throughout Friday. While there may be a little dry time in between the rain, skies will be mostly cloudy, keeping temperatures near 60 degrees in the afternoon.

Most of the rain will start moving off to the southeast of Omaha heading into the evening, leaving us mostly dry with clearing skies. Temperatures will dip down to the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

In total, some neighborhoods could manage to get another up to 1/4 inch of rainfall through Friday evening. This will be our last chance at measurable rain for a few days.

The weekend looks drier and warmer for your outdoor plans! Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 60s.

Sunday gets a little warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s with more sunshine.

We stay mostly sunny Monday with mid 70s.

The mid 70s continue Tuesday and Wednesday, with some rain showers possible on Wednesday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 61

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 39

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 73

