Rain, snow, and damaging winds on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know

It's a calm day on Monday with highs near 60. We start the day sunny, but clouds will move in through the afternoon. It will be breezy too with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

The rain begins Monday night and will continue off and on through Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but no severe weather is expected. Rainfall amounts should be at or below 1" for most neighborhoods. Temperatures reach the mid-50s by the early afternoon but fall quickly through the day.

By Tuesday evening, the rain switches to heavy snow. Exactly when that switch happens depends on temperatures, but it probably occurs during or right after the PM commute in Omaha. The snow will be wet and heavy, falling through early Wednesday morning. By the AM commute, the snow will have ended but the impacts remains.

Most neighborhoods will see around 2-5" of snow. The snow will be heavy enough to stick to the warmer roads, road crews won't be able to apply treatment due to the rain beforehand. This snow will be accompanied by high winds upwards of 55-65 mph at times Tuesday night, creating blizzard conditions and making travel next to impossible overnight. Expect issues Wednesday morning with high winds blowing snow around, reducing visibility. The high winds could damage tree limbs and cause power outages.

Highs on Wednesday should get above freezing, into the upper 30s, beginning the melting process. The strong wind lasts through the day, but it slowly relaxes from the damaging winds overnight.

Clouds return Thursday as highs reach the low 40s, but we stay dry.

Another round of rain and snow is possible Friday, but details are unclear right now.

A warm-up begins over the weekend with highs near 50 on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 60

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Rain

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain, then Snow

Very Windy

High: 56

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Windy

High: 37

