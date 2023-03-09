Rain, Snow, and Wintry Mix on Thursday

Rain and snow for many on Thursday, but with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s in the afternoon, a lot of the snow will melt in the metro. Cities farther south will see more rain than snow, keeping snow totals in Omaha and south between 0 to 1 inch. The snow will end Thursday night with totals more likely to reach 1-3 inches in northeast Nebraska and cities northeast of the metro. Areas in and near Carroll, IA, could see snow accumulations from 2-5 inches form.

We stay cool with low 40s Friday afternoon and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be breezy with some light rain and snow possible in the first half of the day. Highs will be near 40.

Clocks spring forward Saturday night with mid 40s Sunday afternoon and some intervals of sunshine.

Finally, Monday brings mostly sunny skies, but temperatures stay below average, in the mid 30s.

The middle of the workweek brings warmer temperatures, breezy conditions, and partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain/Snow

High: 38

THURSDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Drying Out

Possible Slick Spots

Low: 27

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Dry

High: 40

SATURDAY

Cloudy

A.M. Rain/Snow

Breezy

High: 40

