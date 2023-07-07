Rain & Storms Friday

Friday starts off with scattered storms and showers for many of us across the area. It's worth taking a look at the radar before hitting the road for your drive into work. The morning storms and rain will begin to taper off around lunchtime, but some of us, especially in eastern NE, may have to dodge a few isolated storms in the second half of the day. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the afternoon, capping off highs in the lower 70s.

Overnight, any lingering rain will move out, leaving us will partly cloudy with temperatures dropping in the upper 50s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a partly sunny and mainly dry day with lower humidity once again in the region. High temps to begin the weekend will only reach the upper 70s.

We end the weekend with mid 80s and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

The warm-up doesn't stop there. Monday pushes us into the upper 80s with our next rain chance returning by the evening.

Tuesday brings another chance for scattered storms with highs in the upper 80s.

Our high temps start to taper off on Wednesday, as we cool into the mid 80s with small rain chances.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain & Storms

High: 71

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Exits

Low: 58

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Lower Humidity

High: 78

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 84

