Cool and rainy Memorial Day

Rain is beginning to push into eastern Nebraska from the west this morning, and the rain will expand farther east through the day. The rain will arrive in Omaha late this morning to the early afternoon, then it expands east through western Iowa during the afternoon. Today's rain will be more stubborn and widespread than the weekend rain, making it last longer once it arrives. Have your backup indoor plans ready to go for any holiday events. We'll warm into the mid 60s for the lunch hour, but then we cool off into the low 60s during the afternoon.

The rain will become more scattered early tonight, but some leftover hit and miss rain continues into Tuesday morning. The day will start in the low 50s.

Hit and miss rain will around most of Tuesday, but there should be a lot of dry time mixed in. About half our neighborhoods will see rain at some point during the day. Highs will only be in the low 60s.

While there will be some spotty rain around Wednesday, a lot more of us will stay dry all day. It will be mostly cloudy, but we warm up into the upper 60s.

Thursday brings more sunshine, helping to warm us up into the mid 70s. While a couple isolated showers are possible, most of us will stay dry.

Friday will be mostly sunny with upper 70s, which is finally back to average after a stretch of cooler weather.

The weekend will be even warmer! Saturday could have a few clouds with a slim chance for rain, but we will warm into the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with mid 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Likely

High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 52

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 61

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 69

