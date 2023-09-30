Record Heat Continues

With our low of 74 this morning, if we do not drop below 72 degrees by midnight, we not only have broken our record high of 93 today, but also our record warmest low set in 2019.

We aim for more records on Sunday, although the current forecast would tie the record high of 94 set in 1976. It will be breezy as well with winds 20-30mph.

Our record high of 94 looks safe on Monday with a high getting to 93, but it will still be warm and breezy.

A cold front begins to move through Tuesday evening, bringing a round of showers and thunderstorms. Most of these storms will be out by Wednesday morning. Depending on the timing of the cold front, our temperatures will be cooler with a high of 83. It looks windy too with gusts up to 35mph.

The cold front ushers in fall with temperatures in the low 70s Wednesday and Thursday, and even into the 60s by the weekend!

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 94

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 93

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

PM Thunderstorms

Windy

High: 83

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.