Record heat returns.

Record heat is expected Tuesday as we continue to heat up. Mostly sunny skies push Omaha into the upper 90s, likely breaking the record of 95, set in 2018. The humidity will make it feel like we are at 100+ degrees. It's important that you stay hydrated and try to limit time outside today.

A cold front arrives overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, bringing some much-needed relief from both the heat and humidity! Wednesday brings a chance of some of us seeing scattered rain and storms. These will stay mainly along and south of the I-80 corridor.- We see a lot of clouds linger into the afternoon with highs only in the high 60s.

Fall officially starts Thursday, and our temperatures will be below average. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity.

Friday brings a few more rain showers. Highs stay in the upper 60s.

We warm up a little more over the weekend, but just closer to average. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80, followed by mid 70s on Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

Record: 95 (2018)

High: 98

TUESDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Cooler

Low: 65

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain & Storms

High: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

High: 67

