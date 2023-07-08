Returning To Summertime Temps

After the stretch of cool days for July, we make a return back to summertime temperatures tomorrow into next week.

Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs into the middle 80s, the average high is 88 degrees, so we will be a touch below average but not as cool as the last few days.

By Monday, our temperatures climb into the low 90s with sunshine for the morning. By the afternoon, a few thunderstorms begin to develop and last into Monday night. While not everyone will see storms, those that do could have the potential to see some large hail and damaging winds with a few of the stronger storms.

The 90s continue for some of us on Tuesday, while most of the day remains dry. Into Tuesday night we have our best chance for rain and storms moving through. Some of these could linger into Wednesday morning. It is a little uncertain where the best chances for storms will be, but for anyone who does see storms some damaging winds are possible.

After the storms exit, Wednesday is dry and cooler with highs in the middle 80s. A few afternoon storms might try to develop, but most of us stay dry.

The mid-80s continue into the latter half of the workweek. Rain and storm chances are also possible, but pinpointing any specific area or time with higher threats is difficult to do at this time. No day this week looks like a washout by any means, but pay attention to the forecast.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable Temps

High: 57

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

MONDAY

Partly Sunny

Evening Storms

High: 91

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Overnight Storms

High: 90

