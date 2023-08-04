Rounds of Possible Severe Storms

This morning brings another round of widespread, thick fog. Plan your commute into work accordingly.

Morning gloom and clouds gradually break up closer towards lunchtime. Partly cloudy skies help warm us into the mid 80s. Friday afternoon has the potential for spotty storms to fire off mainly after the 2PM range. These look to linger into the overnight hours and some of them could produce pockets of hail and strong winds.

A cold front starts to slowly move into the area early on Saturday. We still manage to make it into the mid 80s by the afternoon. The front brings us a chance for isolated rain/storms at any point of the day. However, the highest chance for scattered storms is towards the heat of the day and stays into the overnight hours. Some of these storms could be severe. The main threats are large hail and strong, damaging winds.

Behind the cold front, we cool down to the mid to upper 70s on Sunday with a bit of a breeze. It will be a mostly cloudy end to the weekend with passing rain showers.

The humidity will be lower and temperatures will rain milder to start the workweek! Monday will be a sunny day with highs in the low 80s. Some locations may reach the upper 50s Monday night.

High pressure remains overhead Tuesday, bringing more sunshine with temps in the lower 80s.

Another storm system is expected to pass by mid-week, bringing clouds and rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Passing Showers

High: 77

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.