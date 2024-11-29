Saturday snow continues to trend south, staying cold through the weekend

It will be a cold morning with mostly clear skies. For Black Friday shoppers, early Friday morning will start in the mid 10s.

Friday will be another cold day. We'll see plenty of sunshine Friday with highs near 30.

The area of light snow continues to trend farther south into Missouri, leaving most of us snow-free for the day. If any snow falls, it will be close to northwest Missouri where a dusting of snow is possible. For the rest of the region, except a flake or two, we are dry.

Travel impacts should be minimal for the region, but it could create some travel problems for anyone traveling through Missouri.

Regardless of if any snow falls, it will be cold, highs on Saturday will hold in the upper 20s.

Sunday morning will once again start the day will begin in the low teens. The afternoon brings a lot of sunshine, but it remains cold with temperatures

We stay mostly sunny on Monday and start next week in the upper 20s.

Warmer weather should return by mid-next week, where highs will be back in the 40s around Tuesday and Wednesday, but it looks short-lived as another cold blast could shape up by next weekend.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 30

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Snowflakes South

Low: 16

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Cold

High: 28

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 29

