Cooler with Scattered Rain Friday

Scattered rain will expand farther east with a cold front today. While most of us will at least catch some light rain, some cities will stay dry. It will also be breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

The rain ends late this evening, and skies start to clear tonight. We'll fall into the upper 30s in Omaha, but cities west of Omaha could dip into the 30s, making frost possible Saturday morning. Try to keep your plants warm that are more sensitive to cold in those areas.

Saturday starts with a lot of sunshine, but we'll see a few more clouds later in the day. It will also be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

Then, a cold front moves in to drop the heat again on Sunday. It will still be nice though, with upper 50s, a lot of sunshine, and some extra wind.

We'll spend the first half of next week warming up. Monday will be in the lows 60s with mostly sunny skies, but it will still be breezy.

Tuesday will warm into the mid 60s, then we pop into the upper 70s midweek!

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Breezy

High: 58

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Clearing Skies

Low: 38

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

Breezy

High: 68

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Cooler

High: 59

