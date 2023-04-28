Cooler with Scattered Rain Friday

Scattered rain will expand farther east with a cold front today. While most of us will at least catch some light rain, some cities will stay dry. It will also be breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
The rain ends late this evening, and skies start to clear tonight. We'll fall into the upper 30s in Omaha, but cities west of Omaha could dip into the 30s, making frost possible Saturday morning. Try to keep your plants warm that are more sensitive to cold in those areas.
Saturday starts with a lot of sunshine, but we'll see a few more clouds later in the day. It will also be breezy and warmer with highs in the upper 60s.
Then, a cold front moves in to drop the heat again on Sunday. It will still be nice though, with upper 50s, a lot of sunshine, and some extra wind.
We'll spend the first half of next week warming up. Monday will be in the lows 60s with mostly sunny skies, but it will still be breezy.
Tuesday will warm into the mid 60s, then we pop into the upper 70s midweek!
FRIDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Showers
Breezy
High: 58
FRIDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Clearing Skies
Low: 38
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
Breezy
High: 68
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
Cooler
High: 59
