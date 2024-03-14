Scattered Rain Continues Thursday

After many cities saw some beneficial rain last night, we'll continue to see scattered rain across the region today. When areas of rain pop up, they won't move anywhere quickly, giving some spots over an inch of rain. At the same time, some cities will stay completely dry. It looks like areas along and north of I-80 have a better chance of the higher rain totals. It will also be mostly cloudy, breezy, and a lot cooler, with highs in the low 50s.
The rain fades away early tonight, and the wind will lighten up around the same time. Skies will then clear overnight as we fall into the mid 30s for Friday morning.
The sunshine is back Friday, helping to get us a little warmer, into the upper 50s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy, but we could hit 60.
Another cold front arrives, dropping us into the upper 40s for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, but we stay mostly sunny and dry.
Then, we spend the first half of next week warming up! Monday will be near 50 with a lot of sunshine.
We stay mostly sunny Tuesday with low 60s, followed by mid 60s on Wednesday.
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Scattered Rain
Breezy
High: 52
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clearing Skies
Drying Early
Low: 34
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 58
SATURDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 60
