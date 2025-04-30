Scattered rain cools us off a bit Wednesday

Clouds have returned as a couple spotty showers start to push into eastern Nebraska for the morning commute. A lot of us will be dry for the drive into work and school, but the scattered rain will expand farther northeast through the morning. The hit and miss rain will continue the rest of the day, keeping us cloudy and cooler with low 60s. While most of us should at least get hit by a light shower or two, there will be a lot of dry time. The best chance of seeing a few pockets of heavier rain will be southeast of Omaha, where some rain totals could get closer to 1/4 to 1/2 an inch. A lot of neighborhoods will see closer to a tenth of an inch.

Most of the rain will end early tonight, but a couple of leftover rainy areas will still be around overnight. Thursday morning will be in the low 50s with a lot of clouds.

We should see a little more sunshine Thursday afternoon, warming us up into the upper 60s. It will also be a little breezy. A couple isolated showers will pop up in the second half of the day, but most of us stay dry.

Friday also brings a handful of light showers scattered across the area, but they won't be for everyone. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Saturday looks really nice with mostly sunny skies and low 70s.

It gets a little breezy Sunday, but we also push into the mid 70s with a few clouds.

Monday will also be breezy with mid 70s.

A small chance for rain returns Tuesday, but we stay nice with mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 63

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 68

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 65

