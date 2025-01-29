Scattered rain returns: Here's who has the best chance of seeing it

Clouds will start to move back in from the south tonight, which could squeeze out a few isolated and light pockets of rain after midnight. Not too many of us will see any of the rain overnight, and it looks like a dry Thursday morning commute. We'll cool off into the upper 20s to start the day.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some hit and miss rain once again starting to pop up. While anyone could see some of this light rain for a few minutes, a lot of it will stay along and south of I-80. Even there, many will be dry in the afternoon with highs near 50.

Rain become a little more likely for our neighborhoods southeast of the Omaha metro Thursday evening and night. A few spots closer to northwest Missouri could even see rain totals closer to an inch. Any rain should be gone by the Friday morning commute.

Friday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with upper 40s.

It stays partly cloudy and breezy Saturday, but we get a touch warmer, pushing back into the low 50s.

Sunday looks even nicer with mid 50s and some sunshine. We'll have to wait and see if any of that sunshine is around when Unadilla Billie heads outside in the morning for her to see her shadow or not.

The warmer weather this week is letting some of the river ice melt and move a little more, increasing the threat a bit for ice jams along the Platte, Elkhorn, and Loup rivers. If you live in any of the low areas along these rivers, keep an eye on water levels, which can change quickly.

Winter blows back in Monday, dropping temperatures back down closer to average for early February. Highs will be in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Then, we drop down into the low 30s Tuesday with very little sunshine.

The low 30s continue Wednesday which could also come with some very light rain or snow.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Increasing Clouds

Isolated Rain

Low: 29

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain Southeast

Low: 30

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 48

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 52

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.