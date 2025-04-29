Scattered rain returns midweek with cooler weather

It's breezy this morning with a number of clouds, but we'll get rid of the clouds and extra wind around the morning commute. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Overnight, we cool off into the upper 40s for Wednesday morning.

Just ahead of the Wednesday morning commute, a few spotty showers will start to move in from the south, but a lot of us will be dry heading into work and school. We'll continue to see some hit and miss rain across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa the rest of the day, but a lot of the day will be dry, especially in Omaha and neighborhoods farther northwest. Areas southeast of Omaha will get hit by rain a little more often, bringing some better rain totals.

Wednesday's rain and clouds will help keep things a little cooler. Highs will be in the mid 60s, and it will be breezy at times.

Thursday will also be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy as we warm up to 70 for the afternoon. An isolated shower or two could pop up in the region, but most of us will be dry.

Friday brings a little more sunshine, but we cool off into the mid 60s. There will also be a few spotty showers around, although not too many of us will see them.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and comfortable with low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy as we warm up into the mid 70s. Scattered rain is possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

It stays breezy Monday as we warm up into the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy Early

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 47

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

High: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Breezy

High: 70

