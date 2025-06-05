Scattered rain returns Thursday

Nearly everyone will be dry for the morning commute, but clouds are quickly taking over the sky. By the lunch hour, there will be some hit and miss rain moving into eastern Nebraska. The scattered rain will expand into western Iowa and northwest Missouri in the afternoon. Those that stay dry long enough will warm into the mid 70s. Most of the rain will end early tonight with about half of us seeing rain at some point during the day, meaning about half of us stay dry.

Most of us are dry overnight, but a few pockets of rain could still be around for the Friday morning commute. We'll start the day in the upper 50s.

While there will still be some spotty rain Friday, more of us will be dry. Only about 1/3 of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa will see rain, but everyone stays mostly cloudy with mid 70s.

Rain becomes a little more likely again Saturday, but there will still be dry areas. Don't cancel your outdoor plans. Even if you see rain, there will be plenty of dry time too. Highs will be near 80 with more clouds than sunshine.

We'll be down to a slim chance for rain Sunday with a little more sunshine and a high near 80 again.

The sunshine will take over for the first half of next week. Monday will be in the upper 70s, making for a great afternoon.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by mid 80s Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 74

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 59

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 76

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 80

