Scattered Rain & Snow Thursday

Scattered rain will continue to move northeast through northeast Nebraska the rest of the morning. Around the lunch hour, it will start to mix in with more snow before changing to mostly snow this afternoon. The leading edge of the wet weather will likely stay as rain and a mix of rain and snow as it expands southeast late this afternoon. While Omaha will be dry most of the day, this could bring the city some rain and snow between the evening commute and early tonight. The farther southeast you live, the better chance of staying dry.

Omaha likely won't see any accumulation of snow, but cities from Fremont and farther north and west could see between a dusting and one inch before drying out early tonight. The best chance for accumulation will be in Norfolk and Wayne with 1-3 inches possible.

Thursday will be in the low 40s for Omaha with mostly cloudy skies. The best chance to see some sunshine today will be around northwest Missouri.

Low clouds will form overnight and into Friday morning as we cool off into the low 20s.

Skies clear Friday morning, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 40s.

The stretch of low 40s continues to end 2022 on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday also looks more cloudy now, but we could push into the mid 40s for the first afternoon of 2023.

Our next chance for widespread rain and snow across the region will be next Monday and Tuesday, but there is a lot of uncertainty with the track of this system, meaning there is still a chance of keeping everything as rain.

It will also be breezy early next week, eventually blowing in cooler weather for Tuesday, dropping us into the mid 30s.

Wednesday will bring some sunshine with highs near freezing.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Snow (Mainly NW)

High: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Rain/Snow Early

Low: 22

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 42

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

High: 43

