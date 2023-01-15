Scattered Showers Monday

The first of two storm systems that will move through this week begins as the sun sets tonight. Temperatures hold in the 40s, maybe warming to near 50 by the early morning. Scattered showers will move through during the morning hours, gradually tapering off by the afternoon. Greatest chance for rain in Omaha is between 3 - 9am. Some thunder is possible in Iowa, but nothing severe is expected.

As the rain tapers off, clouds remain as temperatures cool. We begin the workday with temperatures in the 40s, and end the workday with temperatures in the 30s.

Tuesday will be quiet and cooler as highs are only in the 30s.

Our second, more impactful, storm system will move in Wednesday. While the details on exact amounts and timing are still unclear, confidence in accumulating snow is increasing. Keep a close eye on midweek for snow across the region. Temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Snow moves out on Thursday, but highs only hold in the 20s. Temperatures push into the 30s by the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Showers

Low: 42

MLK JR. DAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers

Breezy

PM High: 39

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Colder

High: 39

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Snow Showers

High: 33

