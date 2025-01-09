Scattered snow returns as warm-up continues

Hopefully you soaked in Wednesday's sunshine, because the clouds have moved back in. We'll stay mostly cloudy this afternoon, but the warm-up continues into the mid 30s. Scattered snow will push into northeast Nebraska early this afternoon, and it will slowly drift towards the Omaha metro late in the afternoon. As it pushes southeast, it will start to break apart, becoming more hit and miss. Only about half the area will see the snow, and any accumulation will stay under an inch. While not a lot, neighborhoods that see the snow could get a little slippery.

Some leftover hit and miss snow will continue early tonight, mainly southeast of Omaha. The snow ends overnight for everyone, and we fall into the low 20s for Friday morning.

We stay mostly cloudy Friday, but temperatures stay near average, in the low 30s.

Saturday will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday also looks mostly cloudy with a high closer to 30. A few raindrops and snowflakes are possible at any point in the weekend, but most cities will stay dry.

It will be a cold start to the next workweek with low 20s Monday afternoon, but we start to see more sunshine.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 30, followed by mid 30s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

High: 35

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow SE

Low: 21

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 32

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 35

