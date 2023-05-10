Scattered Storm Chances Increase

The morning commute brings some scattered showers and storms for areas mainly in eastern Nebraska. These won't be for everyone as we will have a lot of dry time.

After lunchtime, we'll be able to enjoy a few intervals of sunshine with partly cloudy skies. Highs reach back above average with the upper 70s. There's a small chance for isolated storms through the afternoon.

Wednesday night brings a bit more of a chance to see isolated storms. These will be primarily in the overnight hours. So, most of us will be dry by Thursday morning.

Thursday will have more clouds and more wind. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 70s again. The afternoon brings chances of seeing scattered storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. All forms of severe weather are possible. We could see pockets of large hail, strong winds, and a few, isolated tornadoes.

It will be warmer on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but there are more storm chances in the evening to overnight hours. While many of us may stay dry, the storms we do see could reach strong to severe levels. The main threats are the same as Thursday.

We reach into the low 80s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and small rain chances.

Mother's Day will bring cooler weather and a lot more clouds. Many of us stay dry, but there is a chance of seeing spotty rain with highs in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will be a lot lower early in the next workweek as we start to warm back up higher into the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 77

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain/Storms Likely Late

High: 84

