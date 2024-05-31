Scattered Storms Friday Afternoon, Drier on Saturday

We start your Friday with some scattered rain and storms in the morning, becoming more widespread in the second half of the day. While the entire area has a chance of rain, the greatest concentration of storms this afternoon could be in northeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. It will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

By Friday evening, storms lessen in number, leaving things drier with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday is now looking like a mostly dry day, with lots of afternoon sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

There could be a couple of spotty showers around at any point on Sunday, but it comes with a lot of dry time as we push into the mid 80s. Rain becomes more common again on Sunday night. A few storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds, mostly over northeast Nebraska.

We keep heating up early next week. Monday will be in the upper 80s with a small chance for a shower to hit your backyard.

Tuesday will also be in the upper 80s. The day starts dry, but showers and storms look more likely late in the day.

We dry out and cool off (a little) for Wednesday in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

Low: 59

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 81

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 85

