Scattered Storms Into the Weekend

More scattered storms are rolling through this Friday morning. The bulk of the storm activity is along and south of I-80, but places north of the I-80 corridor are dealing with moderate rain. Some of these could turn severe with damaging winds being the main concern. Be sure to check out the radar before hitting the road for the drive in.

We enjoy a lot of dry time Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. It will be muggy with highs in the mid 80s. A few isolated storms could pop up in the heat of the afternoon, but scattered storms become more likely after the 7PM range. These could impact the concert and fireworks at Memorial Park, so know where your car is and how to quickly get there in case you need to use it to shelter from a storm. Do not shelter under a tree!

Scattered storms and showers continue into the start of Saturday and have a chance to linger around throughout the whole day. The rain and clouds keep us cooler, with highs near 80.

The sunshine makes a big comeback on Sunday. It helps to heat us up into the upper 80s.

Monday pushes our temperatures back into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies and a small chance for rain.

Independence Day will be partly cloudy and hot with a high in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms become more likely late in the day.

We quickly cool off back to the mid 80s on Wednesday with some spotty rain and mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be in the low 80s with a small chance for rain.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Early

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 67

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

High: 80

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 89

