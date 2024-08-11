Scattered storms overnight, then another storm chance midweek

Except for a few sprinkles this afternoon, we stay dry for most of the day, but heading into Sunday evening a cluster of showers and storms will move in from the northwest. These storms arrive in northeast Nebraska as early as 7 pm, make it to the I-80 corridor after 9 pm, and into northwest Missouri by midnight. These storms are not expected to be severe.

Some sprinkles could be around for the morning commute on Monday, but the rest of Monday looks dry. Clouds in the morning will give away to some sun by the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

We likely stay dry on Tuesday, and it will be slightly warmer with highs back near 80.

Wednesday looks to be our next best chance for rain and storms with two rounds possible. The first round looks to begin in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday morning and last through at least sunrise. The second round looks to be late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Neither of these storm chances look severe at this point, but they could bring some beneficial rainfall. With the dry time expected for much of the daytime hours Wednesday, highs reach the low 80s.

There is a chance for another round of storms on Thursday afternoon, but this is a lower chance. Highs on Thursday reach the mid 80s.

We dry out heading into the weekend with highs holding steady in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 63

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Becoming Dry

High: 76

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mainly Dry

High: 80

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM, then PM Storms

High: 83

