Scattered Storms Tonight

Scattered showers and storms will be around through this evening. It will stay dry much of the time, but if you have any outdoor plans keep an indoor plan around in case the rain comes! Storms will decrease overnight from north to south.

A few leftover showers could linger into early Sunday morning, but the rest of the day will be dry with some afternoon sunshine. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday will be dry and mostly sunny with a high near 80.

We keep warming up into the middle of next week with mid 80s and a lot of sunshine Tuesday.

Wednesday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

We stay in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday with only a small chance for rain and storms.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Isolated Rain Early

Clearing Skies

Breezy

High: 75

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 80

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 85

