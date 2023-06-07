Scattered Storms Wednesday Afternoon

A backdoor cold front, moving from east to west, will arrive Wednesday. Most parts of eastern Nebraska will have enough time to hit 90 degrees again, but with the cold front arriving in western Iowa earlier in the day, some of you will be cooler. The cold front also kicks off some hit and miss storms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. While many spots stay dry, a couple of the stronger storms could throw out some hail and strong wind.

The scattered storms end Wednesday night, then we drop into the low 60s for Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid 80s and a few clouds. A couple spotty showers are possible west of the Omaha metro.

Anyone could get hit by a spotty shower or storm Friday, but most of us just keep staying dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We hit the low 80s on Saturday as another cold front moves into the region. This one has a much better chance for bringing your backyard some beneficial rain.

A couple leftover showers could linger into Sunday, but most of us will be dry with a high near 80.

Monday will be near average with low 80s and mostly sunny skies, then we start to warm back up.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Storms

High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Early

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain West

High: 84

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 86

