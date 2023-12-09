Watch Now
Seasonal Temperatures Continue into Next Week

Staying dry through the week
Seasonal weather next week
Posted at 4:47 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 17:47:54-05

The wind will continue into the overnight hours but will relax towards Sunday morning. It will be cold, low temperatures drop to around 20 degrees by Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will climb into the low 40s, but the wind will be less of an issue. Clouds remain, however.

We continue the warmer trend into Monday with highs in the upper 40s with more sunshine.

Tuesday dips in temperatures, highs look to be in the upper 30s.

The cooldown on Tuesday is just a speed bump in the road, as temperatures are back in the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week as highs approach 50.

We stay dry through the week, with our next chance at some precip being hinted at for Friday into the weekend, but things can change.

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 20

SUNDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 41

MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warmer
High: 47

TUESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Colder
High: 38

