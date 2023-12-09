Seasonal Temperatures Continue into Next Week

The wind will continue into the overnight hours but will relax towards Sunday morning. It will be cold, low temperatures drop to around 20 degrees by Sunday morning.

Highs on Sunday will climb into the low 40s, but the wind will be less of an issue. Clouds remain, however.

We continue the warmer trend into Monday with highs in the upper 40s with more sunshine.

Tuesday dips in temperatures, highs look to be in the upper 30s.

The cooldown on Tuesday is just a speed bump in the road, as temperatures are back in the mid 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the week as highs approach 50.

We stay dry through the week, with our next chance at some precip being hinted at for Friday into the weekend, but things can change.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 41

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 47

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 38

