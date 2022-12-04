Seasonal Temperatures On Monday

Expect temperatures to drop overnight as lows bottom out in the 20s, not as cold as it has been the last few nights.

The winds ramp up a little on Monday making for a bit of a breeze, wind gusts between 20-25mph are possible. Monday will also be slightly cooler as a weak cool front moves through, but highs still reach the 40s.

The front provides just enough moisture to squeeze out some snowflakes early Tuesday morning, mainly north of I-80. No issues are expected, and most should remain dry. Highs will be in the middle 30s.

We bounce back a few degrees in temperatures for Wednesday, getting into the 40s.

The front slides back to the north on Thursday, providing a slightly better opportunity for some rain/snow mix for the area. Still plenty of time for things to change, so keep updated with us! Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s.

We bump back into the 40s on Friday and Saturday, where another front could bring a small chance for wet weather Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Average

Low: 26

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 42

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slight AM Snow Chance

High: 38

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Average

High: 40

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.