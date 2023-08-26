Seasonal Temperatures To Continue

Open window alert tonight! Temperatures will drop into the low 60s in Omaha, upper 50s outside of the metro. With no rain, its a perfect night to give the AC a rest and open those windows!

Sunday looks to be another spectacular day with highs in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.

A few spotty showers are possible on Monday, but most stay dry. Otherwise, temperatures reach the middle 80s.

The rest of the week features a slow warming trend with plenty of sun, reaching the upper 80s by Thursday.

By Friday, the 90s return and last into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear Skies

Cool

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Mild

High: 83

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 85

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

