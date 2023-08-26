Seasonal Temperatures To Continue

Open window alert tonight! Temperatures will drop into the low 60s in Omaha, upper 50s outside of the metro. With no rain, its a perfect night to give the AC a rest and open those windows!
Sunday looks to be another spectacular day with highs in the low 80s with lots of sunshine.
A few spotty showers are possible on Monday, but most stay dry. Otherwise, temperatures reach the middle 80s.
The rest of the week features a slow warming trend with plenty of sun, reaching the upper 80s by Thursday.
By Friday, the 90s return and last into the weekend.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear Skies
Cool
Low: 61
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Mild
High: 83
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Warmer
High: 85
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 86
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or Twitter
Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.