Seasonal with Clearing Skies

Some light snow lingers into the Tuesday morning commute as we drop into the low 20s. Most of us won't see any snow stick to the ground, but a few spots could see between a dusting and less than half an inch. Be cautious for a few slick spots possible.

The sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

We bounce back a few degrees for Wednesday, getting into the mid 40s with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is a day we're watching closely! The day starts dry, but by late morning, rain and snow will start to move in from the south, becoming more widespread in the second half of the day. It may take until Thursday night to see a full transition to snow, which would keep snow totals on the low end... but if we see a transition earlier in the day, we could be looking at a few inches of snow. Things will become more clear the next couple of days, so stay tuned.

Like Thursday, Friday will also be in the upper 30s, with mostly cloudy skies to end the workweek.

Saturday will warm into the low 40s, but with a small chance for rain and snow again on Sunday, we will dip down into the upper 30s.

We start off the work week with a higher chance for seeing some rain. Monday puts us back into the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Scattered Snow Early

Clearing Skies

High: 42

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 22

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 45

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

High: 38

