Several rounds of snow this week

For any Super Bowl plans, the weather should be quiet and cold with temperatures in the 20s. Overnight, we drop into the teens by Monday morning.

Monday brings our first snow chance of the week. Much of the day should be cloudy but dry, highs reach the low 30s. By the afternoon, snow starts to develop in northeastern Nebraska and drift south toward I-80. For Omaha, the snow is most likely between 6-10 pm. Amounts should be light, with most of us under 1", but a few spots north of Omaha could see some higher totals. The snow ends by Tuesday morning.

Most of Tuesday will be cloudy and colder with highs in the 10s. After 8 pm on Tuesday, round 2 of snowfall moves in from west to east. This snow will last through much of the day Wednesday, tapering off by Wednesday afternoon from west to east.

Unlike round 1, the second wave is better positioned for more widespread snow accumulation in much of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. It's still too far for exact numbers, but we should see several inches of snow by Thursday morning. The totals increase the farther south you head, with the highest totals along the KS/NE border.

Adding to the snow, overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday fall below 0 with wind chill values as low as -20 to -10. Although the wind will not be too strong, any breeze could send the dry snow blowing around.

The snow is out of here on Thursday, and the sun returns. Highs still hold near 20.

Valentine's Day looks dry and cold, but a third system could move through late Friday into Saturday which could bring more snow.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 15

MONDAY

Cloudy

PM Snow

High: 32

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Late PM Snow

High: 18

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Snow

High: 15

