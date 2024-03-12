Severe Storm Season Returns: Here's the Midweek Timing

The wind will be a lot lighter today, keeping our fire risk a lot lower. We trade in the wind for more clouds, but we'll still squeeze out some sunshine at times. With more clouds, it will be a touch cooler, but still 20 degrees above average, near 70 degrees.

As we cool off into the upper 30s for Wednesday morning, skies will clear some, letting in more sunshine Wednesday morning.

Clouds move back in Wednesday afternoon, but most of us will be dry through the evening commute with highs in the low 70s.

Scattered storms start to move north across the Kansas border into southeast Nebraska and into northwest Missouri between 6 and 7 pm. Some of these storms could be severe, with the main concerns being a few pockets of large hail and areas of strong wind. A tornado can't be ruled out, especially in our southern counties bordering Kansas. The storms will weaken as they push farther north into Wednesday night, but could still be close to severe levels as they make it into Omaha after 8pm.

Scattered rain and non-severe storms will continue overnight, followed by scattered rain into Thursday morning. We'll have to dodge some leftover rain Thursday afternoon as we get cooler and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Midweek rain totals could range from 0.25" to 0.50", but higher totals are possible where multiple storms hit the same place.

We get a little cooler Friday with mid 50s. It will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend looks dry for now, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and a lot of sunshine, but it will start to get breezy again as a cold front arrives Saturday night.

Sunday will be breezy as cooler weather blows in, holding us in the upper 40s for St. Patrick's Day.

Monday looks even cooler, in the mid 40s.

